Black Mamba OG is a crossover of Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, making this strain indica leaning. With a light herbal and woody aroma and a minty exhale, this flavor profile is very pleasant and smooth. Black Mamba OG provides a relaxing, stress relieving high perfect for eliminating anxiety and putting you in a happy, creative mood. This strain offers pain relief with a slight body buzz from its dominate terpene, Nerolidol. You can expect to ride out the high with your head in the clouds, in-da-couch!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.