Follow your bliss with our sativa leaning strain, Blisscotti. Blisscotti is a cross between Biscotti and Jet Fuel OG, emitting a pungent earthy, chemical aroma with a sweet and savory flavor profile. Thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, trans-nerolidol and cis-nerolidol, Blisscotti provides a serene, yet creative and mood boosting high — perfect for that post lunch break pick-me-up!