Follow your bliss with our sativa leaning strain, Blisscotti. Blisscotti is a cross between Biscotti and Jet Fuel OG, emitting a pungent earthy, chemical aroma with a sweet and savory flavor profile. Thanks to its top three terpenes of caryophyllene, trans-nerolidol and cis-nerolidol, Blisscotti provides a serene, yet creative and mood boosting high — perfect for that post lunch break pick-me-up!
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.