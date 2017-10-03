Blue Dream is a sativa strain with a lineage of Blueberry and Haze. This strain gives off a sweet, berry aroma and offers a relaxing high with a bonus calming, euphoric effect. Blue Dream's top three terpenes are caryophyllene, linalool, and myrcene. Be sure to enjoy after a day on the open road, once you’ve set up camp, at one of California’s iconic national parks.

SOC: 36.12%

Total THC: 31.05%

Total Terps: 0.93%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more