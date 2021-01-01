About this product
Blue Haze is a sativa dominant strain derived from Haze crossed with Blueberry. With the top terpenes being myrcene, limonene, and linalool, this strain has a peppery, spicy, and sweet citrus aroma and flavor profile. Despite its name, Blue Haze will not have you in a haze, but will have your spirits elevated, ridding you of any unwanted anxieties -- perfect for setting your day up for success.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.