About this product

Blue Haze is a sativa dominant strain derived from Haze crossed with Blueberry. With the top terpenes being myrcene, limonene, and linalool, this strain has a peppery, spicy, and sweet citrus aroma and flavor profile. Despite its name, Blue Haze will not have you in a haze, but will have your spirits elevated, ridding you of any unwanted anxieties -- perfect for setting your day up for success.