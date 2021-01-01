Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Blueberry Mac | 3.5G | Smalls

About this product

Pick your blueberries straight from one of our jars! Blueberry Mac is an indica leaning strain stemming from Blueberry and Mac 1. This flower has a sweet berry and citrus aroma with hues of green and hints of deep purplish blue throughout this dense bud. Blueberry Mac is good for self care offering a healthy dose of antioxidants and uplifting, relaxing vibes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!