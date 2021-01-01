Cream of the Crop Gardens
Blueberry Pie High Terpene Badder
About this product
Blueberry Pie is an indica leaning strain derived from the classic Blueberry crossed with Pie Hoe. This concentrate has a glossy banana-yellow color with a semi-thin terpy badder consistency. This strain has a unique sweet, citrus, fruity, floral, almost candy-like aroma/flavor profile thanks to its high terpene content of 10.41%! Try some today and let those cares melt away… literally.
