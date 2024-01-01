Bohemian Kush is an indica dominant strain that boasts an impressive lineage of Kush Mints crossed with LCG. With a zesty and invigorating citrus twist, combined with a gas-like pungency and hints of pine, this strain tantalizes the senses and leaves a memorable impression on the palate. Its uplifting and relaxing effects, along with its potential to alleviate pain, amnesia, and depression, make it a go-to option for those seeking a sense of happiness, relaxation, and relief from various ailments. With top three terpenes being myrcene, linalool and caryophyllene, Bohemian Kush is sure to become a crowd favorite. SOC: 35.26%

Total THC: 30.47%

Total Terps: 2.94%

