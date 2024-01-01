Bolo Runtz is an Indica strain born from the exquisite fusion of Biscotti and Sherb Cake. This strain delivers a harmonious blend of sweet and savory notes, creating a flavor profile that's both familiar and captivating. The initial taste is reminiscent of your favorite candy, with layers of citrus zest and earthy undertones that linger on the exhale. Perfect for winding down, Bolo Runtz wraps you in a soothing wave of relaxation, gently guiding you into a serene and restful night. Every hit promises the perfect fusion of flavor, aroma, and potency.



