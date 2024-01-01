Never skip the most important meal of the day, breakfast! Breakfast of Champions is a balanced hybrid strain bred by crossing Champagne Skies with Apples and Bananas. This strain has a sweet and savory flavor profile of fruit and spices sure to satisfy that morning hunger. Thanks to the top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol and limonene, Breakfast of Champions provides mental calmness, stress relief and relaxation that won’t leave you feeling drowsy. Smoking on this strain will set you up for a great, uplifting day!

Total Terpenes: 10.83%

Total THC: 86.63%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

