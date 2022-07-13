No better strain to enjoy on ‘Self-Care Sunday’ than Bubble Bath! This indica dominant concentrate has unique parents, The Soap crossed with Project 4516. Bubble Bath has a piney, earthy flavor with a slight funky cheesy aroma. The high amounts of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol offer a heavy body high with anti anxiety properties. So grab your robe, apply a face mask, put on some tunes, and soak in your bubble bath.