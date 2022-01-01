About this product
No better strain to enjoy on ‘Self-Care Sunday’ than Bubble Bath! This indica dominant strain has unique parents — The Soap crossed with Project 4516. Bubble Bath has a piney, earthy flavor with a slight funky cheesy aroma. The high amounts of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol offer a heavy body high with anti anxiety properties. So grab your robe, apply a face mask, put on some tunes, and soak in your bubble bath.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.