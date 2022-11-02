About this product
You’ll feel like you dove headfirst into the most delicious, frosty cake after experiencing the scrumptious high of our hybrid strain, Cake Crasher. Derived from Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher, this strain tests at 35.8% THC, giving you a focused, euphoric high great for creativity and stress relief. The most prominent terpenes are d-Limonene, a-Pinene and b-Pinene, giving this strain its citrus, piney, herbal aroma and flavor. No one deserves to partake in this delectable dessert as much as you.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.