Cake Crasher High Terpene Badder is a hybrid strain derived from Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher. This concentrate has a matte mellow-yellow color and a thick, stable consistency with a sharp pine, citrus aroma and herbal, spice flavor. Cake Crasher offers a happy, euphoric, cerebral high helping with creativity and motivation, combined with a calm and relaxing effect helping relieve stress and anxiety. Grab some Cake Crasher for a little self care and relief without feeling tired or lazy.
