Picture this! You, cruisin’ down PCH, windows down, cool ocean breeze, chill tunes, watching the sun set as you puff on Cali Sunset. Yeah, this indica leaning strain is that good. ;) With parents like Sunset Sherbert and Jealousy, you can expect a citrusy, peppery and floral aroma with a savory exhale. The top three terpenes of limonene, nerolidol and caryophyllene offer an uplifting blissful high with a dreamy relaxing body high, perfect for that oceanfront cruise!