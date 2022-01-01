About this product
Picture this! You, cruisin’ down PCH, windows down, cool ocean breeze, chill tunes, watching the sun set as you puff on Cali Sunset. Yeah, this indica leaning strain is that good. ;) With parents like Sunset Sherbert and Jealousy, you can expect a citrusy, peppery and floral aroma with a savory exhale. The top three terpenes of limonene, nerolidol and caryophyllene offer an uplifting blissful high with a dreamy relaxing body high, perfect for that oceanfront cruise!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.