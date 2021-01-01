About this product
What's better than a bowl of cereal? A bowl of Cereal 41! Cereal 41 is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of Cereal Milk crossed with Gelato 41. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, this strain has a citrus, pepper, and wood, with a hint of pine aroma and flavor profile. A bowl of Cereal 41 is sure to set the mood for an evening of relaxation and stress relief -- go ahead and have yourself a second bowl, because why not!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.