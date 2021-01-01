About this product

What's better than a bowl of cereal? A bowl of Cereal 41! Cereal 41 is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of Cereal Milk crossed with Gelato 41. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, this strain has a citrus, pepper, and wood, with a hint of pine aroma and flavor profile. A bowl of Cereal 41 is sure to set the mood for an evening of relaxation and stress relief -- go ahead and have yourself a second bowl, because why not!