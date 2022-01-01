Cereal 41 is an indica leaning badder with a lineage of Cereal Milk crossed with Gelato 41. This badder has a shiny amber hue with a grainy consistency. With top terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene, this strain has a citrus, pepper, and wood, with a hint of pine aroma and flavor profile. A dab of Cereal 41 is sure to set the mood for an evening of relaxation and stress relief -- go ahead and have yourself a second dab, because why not!