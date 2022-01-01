About this product
Cereal 41 flower infused with Rainbow Sherbert diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.