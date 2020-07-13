Champagne Skies Crumble is a matte, light blonde, slightly sticky crumble that’s somewhat easy to manipulate with a dab tool and by light touch. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a fresh lime aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Crumble will have you feeling motivated and creative.