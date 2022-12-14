About this product
Champagne Skies Diamonds are clusters of cloudy white THCA crystals. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, ocimene, and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Diamonds will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative.
Total Terpenes: 5.4%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.02%
Total THC: 86.49%
Total Terpenes: 5.4%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.02%
Total THC: 86.49%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.