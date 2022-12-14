Champagne Skies Diamonds are clusters of cloudy white THCA crystals. This concentrate is perfect for extra potency and flavor boost when rolled up with your favorite flower. The top three terpenes are terpinolene, ocimene, and myrcene giving this strain a tart, citrus aroma and flavor combined with a fun, stoney, euphoric high. Champagne Skies Diamonds will have you feeling bubbly, motivated and creative.

Total Terpenes: 5.4%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.02%

Total THC: 86.49%