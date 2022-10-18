About this product
Champagne Skies is a sativa leaning cartridge that has a tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel flavor, thanks to its parents; Dutch Treat and The Vintage. Champagne Skies offers antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.