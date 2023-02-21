Champagne Skies is a sativa leaning strain that has elephantine buds, which are covered in extra dark orange pistils. Its aroma is tart, yet citrusy and slightly diesel, and has a lineage of Dutch Treat and The Vintage. Champagne Skies has a terpene profile of Terpinolene, Pinene and Ocimene offering antibacterial properties and memory loss reduction. With a notable amount of CBG, this strain will leave you in an anxiety-free and creative state of mind. Sum of Cannabinoids: 34% Total THC: 30.78% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.