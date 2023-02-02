Champagne Skies flower infused with Crop’s Pop diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant infused prerolls offer a focused energizing high, perfect for the active consumer, or one who needs an energy boost. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terpenes: 1.98% Sum of Cannabinoids: 52.76% Total THC: 45.91% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.