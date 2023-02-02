Champagne Skies flower infused with Crop’s Pop diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant infused prerolls offer a focused energizing high, perfect for the active consumer, or one who needs an energy boost. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.98%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 52.76%

Total THC: 45.91%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

