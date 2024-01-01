Chem 91’s flower infused with Mother’s Milk Diamonds are delicately crafted in an all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. These two strains merge into a harmonious blend, combining sweet, fruity notes with a potent, diesel-like aroma. This is your Cream Of The Crop Diamond Barrel - A truly refined smoking experience. Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never CRC.



