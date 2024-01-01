Chem 91’s flower infused with Mother’s Milk Diamonds are delicately crafted in an all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. These two strains merge into a harmonious blend, combining sweet, fruity notes with a potent, diesel-like aroma. This is your Cream Of The Crop Diamond Barrel - A truly refined smoking experience. Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.