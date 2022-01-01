Chemtrail OG is an indica dominant strain derived from Chem D, Triangle Kush and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain has an earthy, spicy, herbal, fuel-like flavor and aroma. The top three terpenes are limonene, myrcene and nerolidol, a trio sure to have you feeling breezy, laidback, and dreamy. A perfect strain for watching your favorite movie or tv show to nod-off to.