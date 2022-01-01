About this product
Chemtrail OG is an indica dominant strain derived from Chem D, Triangle Kush and Jet Fuel Gelato. This strain has an earthy, spicy, herbal, fuel-like flavor and aroma. The top three terpenes are limonene, myrcene and nerolidol, a trio sure to have you feeling breezy, laidback, and dreamy. A perfect strain for watching your favorite movie or tv show to nod-off to.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.