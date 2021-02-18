About this product

As we enter a new season, it’s an opportune time to stop and smell the flower, such as our indica leaning strain, Cherry Blossom. Derived from the legendary Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch and with prominent terpenes like B-Myrcene, d-Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene, this strain exudes a citrusy, piney aroma with a cinnamon, herbal flavor. Offering a happy, euphoric head high and relaxing body high, this strain will give you a deep sense of tranquility unlike anything you’ve experienced before.