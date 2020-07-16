About this product
Cherry Blossom Diamonds has multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract.The top three terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene giving off a rich herbal, citrus aroma and flavor. Cherry Blossom has a calm and relaxing, euphoric high which is great for relieving stress and anxiety. Combine that with a slight body high to help with inflammation and pain, and you’ve got yourself the perfect combo for a night of self care.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.