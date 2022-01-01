About this product
Cherry Bomb is a relaxing, indica-leaning strain with notes of earthy, sweet cherry. Its lineage is Cherry Pie and Blackberry Kush, popped from seed. The body buzz from a high amount of caryophyllene is nicely paired with the clear-headedness of terpinolene.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.