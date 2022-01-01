About this product
Cherry Cookies is an Indica Leaning strain that offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory aromas in one whiff. This strain smells like shortbread cookies paired with dark red fruit flavors… yum! Cherry Cookies is a cross of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. Have it as an after dinner treat and you will not be disappointed.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.