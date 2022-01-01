Cherry Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from Cherry Pie and Kush Mints. This flower has green and purple hues, vibrant orange hairs, and is sprinkled with frosty trichomes. The aroma of Cherry Kush is tart and citrusy with a hint of spiciness, thanks to the top three terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Just like Cherry Pie, Cherry Kush is the perfect dessert to put you in a state of comfort, relaxation, and bliss.