Cherry Kush is an indica dominant strain derived from Cherry Pie and Kush Mints. This flower has green and purple hues, vibrant orange hairs, and is sprinkled with frosty trichomes. The aroma of Cherry Kush is tart and citrusy with a hint of spiciness, thanks to the top three terpenes: caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene. Just like Cherry Pie, Cherry Kush is the perfect dessert to put you in a state of comfort, relaxation, and bliss.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.