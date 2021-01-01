Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cherry Mints | 3.5G | Smalls
About this product
Cherry Mints is an indica dominant strain derived from Cherry Pie and Kush Mints. This flower has green hues, vibrant orange hairs, and is sprinkled with frosty trichomes. The aroma of Cherry Mints is tart and citrusy with a hint of spiciness. Just like Cherry Pie, Cherry Mints is the perfect dessert to put you in a state of comfort, relaxation, and bliss.
