Introducing Cherry Pie x Green Crack, a vibrant hybrid that fuses the invigorating energy of Green Crack with the soothing calm of Cherry Pie x Stardawg. This strain delivers an electrifying mental buzz perfect for sparking creativity and motivation, combined with a gentle wave of relaxation that keeps you grounded. The flavor is a tantalizing blend of sweet cherries and tangy citrus, with subtle hints of mint dancing on your palate. The aroma is a captivating blend of rich, earthy tones with a hint of sharp, floral notes. Whether you're looking to kickstart your day or unwind after hours, Cherry Pie x Green Crack promises a balanced, euphoric experience that’s out of this world. Enjoy the cosmic journey of focus and serenity!



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed

Show more