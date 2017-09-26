Introducing Cherry Pie x Green Crack, a vibrant hybrid that fuses the invigorating energy of Green Crack with the soothing calm of Cherry Pie x Stardawg. This strain delivers an electrifying mental buzz perfect for sparking creativity and motivation, combined with a gentle wave of relaxation that keeps you grounded. The flavor is a tantalizing blend of sweet cherries and tangy citrus, with subtle hints of mint dancing on your palate. The aroma is a captivating blend of rich, earthy tones with a hint of sharp, floral notes. Whether you're looking to kickstart your day or unwind after hours, Cherry Pie x Green Crack promises a balanced, euphoric experience that’s out of this world. Enjoy the cosmic journey of focus and serenity!
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
