Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens

Chicken & Waffles

About this product

Are you looking for the ultimate savory and sweet combo? Chicken & Waffles is a sativa leaning strain with a lineage of Purple Wookie and Purple Runts. The top three terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, humulene, and linalool providing hints of spice, herbs, and floral aroma and flavor notes. Chicken & Waffles is a great wake and bake strain before getting your Sunday brunch on!
