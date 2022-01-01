Chocolate Boysenberry is an indica-leaning strain with substantial trichome coverage and a decadent aroma. Its lineage is Blackberry Kush and Chocolate Tai. The flavor has distinct notes of berries, chocolate, and spice. It leaves us feeling peaceful and focused. This strain contains a high amount of beta-pinene, which helps people feel alert. However, it’s balanced with a high amount of myrcene, which gives it a sedating effect as well.