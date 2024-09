Suit up for Chron Burgundy, the Indica strain that’s as smooth and charming as the legendary newsman himself. Born from the bold fusion of The Soap and Red Runtz, this strain offers mental clarity and a soothing body high, perfect for kicking back to your favorite movie or laughing through a comedy classic. With flavors of sweet tangy fruit, a dash of pine, and just the right hint of spice, Chron Burgundy brings a sense of relief and relaxation to every session.



