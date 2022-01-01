Who doesn't love a bowl of Coco Pebbles in the morning, in the afternoon or at night?! That's right, Coco Pebbles is a well balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed at any point of the day. Coco Pebbles is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Fruity Pebbles OG. The high amounts of limonene and caryophyllene help boost your mood as well as ease anxiety and aches n' pains. A perfect strain to have for any occasion.

