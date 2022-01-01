About this product
Who doesn't love a bowl of Coco Pebbles in the morning, in the afternoon or at night?! That's right, Coco Pebbles is a well balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed at any point of the day. Coco Pebbles is a cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Fruity Pebbles OG. The high amounts of limonene and caryophyllene help boost your mood as well as ease anxiety and aches n' pains. A perfect strain to have for any occasion.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.