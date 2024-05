Alert! We've got a Code Red. I repeat, Code Red; we've got that gas! This indica dominant strain, Code Red is derived from Red Runtz and Scotty 2 Hotty. You get a tasty combination of sweet, berry and ammonia flavors with this strain. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, Code Red offers a giggly, euphoric high with full-body relaxation. If you are looking to lift your spirits and relieve pain, then this is a great strain for you.

SOC: 39.48%

Total THC: 33.12%

Total Terps: 2.02%

