Compound Z is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Apples & Bananas crossed with White Runtz. You get a gassy, fruity aroma along with a sweet and spicy flavor profile from this delectable strain. Compound Z has a happy, relaxing high that sets into your body, helping to combat chronic pain, stress and anxiety. The perfect strain for consumers who want to take the edge off after a stressful day.

Total Terpenes: 6.01%

Total THC: 84.84%

