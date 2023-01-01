Compound Z is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Apples & Bananas crossed with White Runtz. You get a gassy, fruity aroma along with a sweet and spicy flavor profile from this delectable strain. Compound Z has a happy, relaxing high that sets into your body, helping to combat chronic pain, stress and anxiety. The perfect strain for consumers who want to take the edge off after a stressful day. Total Terpenes: 6.01% Total THC: 84.84% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.