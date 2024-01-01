Compound Z flower infused with HeffaSlump diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This indica dominant preroll packs a punch that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy and sleepy — perfect for combating anxiety and insomnia. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience. SOC: 42.74% Total THC: 36.76% Total CBD: 0.02% Total Terps: 1.5% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.