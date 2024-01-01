Compound Z flower infused with HeffaSlump diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This indica dominant preroll packs a punch that will leave you feeling relaxed, happy and sleepy — perfect for combating anxiety and insomnia. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

SOC: 42.74%

Total THC: 36.76%

Total CBD: 0.02%

Total Terps: 1.5%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee



