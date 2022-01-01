About this product
The collab you didn’t know you wanted, but desperately needed! Cookies & Kush flower infused with 710 Labs’ Biesel Dog #61 diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This indica dominant duo will have you feeling stress free and relaxed. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel — a truly refined smoking experience.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.