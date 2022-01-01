About this product
Cookies N Kush is an indica leaning strain that produces strong and long-lasting effects — not a great choice for the inexperienced! With parents like Ice Cream Cake and Animal Mints, this strain was grown with every intention of perfection. It releases a comforting, spicy citrus aroma that follows with a floral smoke flavor. Cookies N Kush colas are dense and broad, and offer a beautiful range of colors that are covered in bright, silver trichomes. The high amount of limonene and myrcene in Cookies N Kush help reduce stress and anxiety, as well as ease pain and inflammation. An excellent strain for those who need to relax, recover, and unplug at the end of a long day.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.