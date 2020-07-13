About this product
COTC Cookies Badder is a thick, sticky smooth concentrate that is easy to manipulate with a tool. The most prominent terpenes are linalool, humulene, and myrcene giving off an outstanding sweet, floral, woody, and slightly piney aromas and flavoring. COTC Cookies Badder will give you a calm, relaxing body high and provide a slightly euphoric experience.
About this brand
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.