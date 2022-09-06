About this product
COTC OG is an OG Kush Phenotype, bred by Darkheart Nursery. This indica dominant strain offers a sweet and earthy aroma with piney undertones and a spicy taste. COTC OG has an epic terpene profile consisting of pinene, caryophyllene and limonene, which can help with pain relief, anxiety, stress relief, and focus. The round, golf-ball-shaped nugs are a light minty green color with cloudy white trichomes and medium-length light orange hairs. This is a great strain to lighten your spirits and set you up for a night of carefree relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.