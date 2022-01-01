COTC OG Diamand Sauce is an extremely flavorful concentrate that is also very high in its potency, so a little bit goes a long way! The concentrate consists of chunky THCA crystals in high terpene extract made from all natural terpenes. The top three prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene. These terpenes give this concentrate a happy, creative high that leaves you relaxed and stress free.