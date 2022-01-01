COTC OG Diamands are an extremely flavorful concentrate that is also very high in its potency, so a little bit goes a long way! The concentrate consists of giant THCA crystals coated in a light yellow high terpene extract made from all natural terpenes. The top three prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene. These terpenes give this concentrate a happy, creative high that leaves you relaxed and stress free.