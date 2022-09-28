About this product
COTC OG Diamands are an extremely flavorful concentrate that is also very high in its potency, so a little bit goes a long way! The concentrate consists of giant THCA crystals coated in an amber high terpene extract made from all natural terpenes. The top three prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene. These terpenes give this concentrate a happy, creative high that leaves you relaxed and stress free.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.