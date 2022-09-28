COTC OG Diamands are an extremely flavorful concentrate that is also very high in its potency, so a little bit goes a long way! The concentrate consists of giant THCA crystals coated in an amber high terpene extract made from all natural terpenes. The top three prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene. These terpenes give this concentrate a happy, creative high that leaves you relaxed and stress free.