COTC OG is an extremely flavorful live resin vape cartridge that is also very high in its potency, so a little bit goes a long way! The top three prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene. These terpenes provide a happy, creative high that leaves you relaxed and stress free.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.